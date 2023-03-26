ADVERTISEMENT

Female elephant, calf found dead in Anthiyur forest in Erode

March 26, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

A female elephant and its calf were found dead with external injuries at Anthiyur Forest Range in Erode Division on Friday. The forest officials said that during patrol, a team found the carcasses at Thalakarai beat in the forest area. K. Uthirasamy, Forest Range Officer, Anthiyur, alerted Erode District Forest Officer N. Venkatesh Prabhu. On Saturday, a team led by S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, performed autopsy in the presence of the DFO, Thalakarai Tribal Village Forest Committee president Kannappan, Kowsalya from NGO NAGARDS and other staff. Samples were lifted for laboratory tests. Later, both the carcasses were left for nature. The officials suspect that the elephant and its calf could have fallen and suffered injuries while sliding down a steep slope. 

