Feeders to supplement nectar need of butterflies at Singanallur tank

In a move to step up Singanallur tank as a biodiversity hotspot in the city and to supplement nectar need of visiting butterflies, feeders were installed along the tank bund on Sunday.

The feeders are points where fruits, minerals and sugar solutions will be placed on trays for the butterflies. This will supplement the nectar need of butterflies visiting the tank bund.

As of now, Centre for Urban Biodiversity Conservation and Education (CUBE) in collaboration with Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation have installed three butterfly feeders on the tank bund. After studying the visiting pattern of butterflies, more feeders will be placed.

As per surveys done by volunteers, 110 species of butterflies have been spotted in and around the tank. The winged visitors include Black-spotted Pierrot, sighting of which has not been recorded anywhere in the Western Ghats part of entire Tamil Nadu, said S. Varun, a volunteer of CUBE.

S. Prasanna Ramasamy, Deputy Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation, inaugurated the butterfly feeders in the presence of C. Kunhikannan, Scientist with the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding, S. Singaram, chairman of United Round Table 186, environmentalist P. Sureshkumar, volunteers of CUBE, and visitors.

CUBE and the Corporation also celebrated completion of 25 nature trails on the tank bund. As part of it, an exclusive nature trail has been launched for children that will be held from 7.45 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of every month. Experts in various fields accompany children in the trail and educate them on the topics in simple language. Nature trail held on first and third Sundays will be open to elders and children alike.

Souvenir

A souvenir on the experiences and memoirs of the 25 nature trails was also released on Sunday.

For more details about the nature trails, organiser can be reached at 74488-72233.