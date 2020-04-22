Fee collection: colleges take objection to government’s decision

Private, self-financing colleges have taken serious exception to the State government’s directive to them to neither collect fee for the forthcoming academic year nor dues of the current one during the lockdown period.

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam had on Monday said students or parents should not be forced to pay dues for the academic year 2019-20 or be levied with penalty for delay during the lockdown period. The government followed it up with a direction issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The government had made the announcement without any application of mind and without consulting colleges or their association and in doing so it had hit hard.

A few members of managements said on condition of anonymity that the direction had direction had arrested the institutions’ revenue without providing any relief on the expenditure side. And, that too it had fully arrested the revenue because the direction had barred colleges from collecting even dues for the 2019-20 academic year.

A college secretary said the bar on collecting the dues had affected those colleges the most that collected it in instalments from students. And, majority of the colleges in Coimbatore region did so to help students.

Those institutions that collected fee annually, at the beginning of the academic year or semester would be hit, but only partially, he pointed out.

The management representatives said on the expenditure side the colleges had to pay salary for both teaching and non-teaching staff, which ate away around 60% of their revenue. The colleges then had their share of employee state insurance, provident fund, take care of bills of various utilities like internet, telephone, power, municipal charges, etc.

Further, the managements had to buy books, pay for starting new courses and invest in improving infrastructure.

They pointed out that with almost all institutions being run by trusts, the managements also had to ensure that there was not more than 10% of the revenue in the accounts as 90% had to be spent towards improving education and infrastructure.

This meant that the colleges had little money on hand to sail through the next few months, which also happened to be examination and holiday season.

Without looking into the colleges’ commitments, the government simply asking them not to collect fee or dues was nothing short poor, ill-conceived decision. In short, the direction had simply financially squeezed the colleges between dried-up revenue and looming commitments.

The management representatives said at least now the government should come to colleges’ rescue by directing banks to extend loans to the extent of pending revenue. And, with interest subvention, if possible.

This would help ease their burden to a great extent and this was more than necessary because each college had at least 100 faculty and around 50 non-teaching staff, whose lives also depended on the colleges’ ability to pay salary.