Federation raises concern over lack of sufficient free for women bus routes in Coimbatore

September 10, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a recent conference, the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIM) in Coimbatore raised concerns regarding the lack of sufficient bus routes that are free for women.

The NFIM claimed that routes 70 and 1-A, which connect Maruthaamalai foothills to Gandhipuram, along with essential tracks 1, 1-0, 1-8, 92, 512, 4N, 120, and 120-A, were omitted from the free women’s bus service.

“Additionally, route number 35, connecting Karadimadai to Gandhipuram, is also non-operational. We request the authorities to reinstate these vital bus routes and these services for the convenience and safety of the female commuters,” the Federation stated in a press release.

Event held

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), education panel conducted “Spread the Spark ‘23” recently.

The event showcased the innovative educational practices from across the State, serving as a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration among educational institutions.

A total of 27 best practices were presented by 18 colleges, representing engineering institutions, universities, and arts and science colleges. These best practices covered themes from various aspects of the education landscape.

Quiz held

Union Bank of India organised a national-level quiz programme in Coimbatore recently for students studying in classes VIII to XII. The title of the event was ‘‘U-Genius 2.0’‘. Over 1000 students of 600 schools of Coimbatore, Salem, Tirupur, Erode districts took part. The bank held similar competitions in 32 cities across the country and the finals will be held in Mumbai, said a press release.

