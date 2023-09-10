HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Federation raises concern over lack of sufficient free for women bus routes in Coimbatore

September 10, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a recent conference, the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIM) in Coimbatore raised concerns regarding the lack of sufficient bus routes that are free for women.

The NFIM claimed that routes 70 and 1-A, which connect Maruthaamalai foothills to Gandhipuram, along with essential tracks 1, 1-0, 1-8, 92, 512, 4N, 120, and 120-A, were omitted from the free women’s bus service.

“Additionally, route number 35, connecting Karadimadai to Gandhipuram, is also non-operational. We request the authorities to reinstate these vital bus routes and these services for the convenience and safety of the female commuters,” the Federation stated in a press release.

Event held

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), education panel conducted “Spread the Spark ‘23” recently.

The event showcased the innovative educational practices from across the State, serving as a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration among educational institutions.

A total of 27 best practices were presented by 18 colleges, representing engineering institutions, universities, and arts and science colleges. These best practices covered themes from various aspects of the education landscape.

Quiz held

Union Bank of India organised a national-level quiz programme in Coimbatore recently for students studying in classes VIII to XII. The title of the event was ‘‘U-Genius 2.0’‘. Over 1000 students of 600 schools of Coimbatore, Salem, Tirupur, Erode districts took part. The bank held similar competitions in 32 cities across the country and the finals will be held in Mumbai, said a press release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.