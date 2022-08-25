Federation of Power Looms welcomes T.N. government’s move to procure cotton yarn for Pongal dhotis, saris

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Associations has thanked the State government for floating tender to procure cotton yarn for manufacturing free dhotis and saris for Pongal festival in 2023.

Free dhotis and saris are distributed to ration card holders every year, in view of the festival for which the Tamil Nadu government procures yarn and distributes to cooperative societies and power loom weavers’ cooperative societies in the State.

The yarn is then distributed to 2,664 handloom weavers, 11,124 pedal loom weavers and 41,983 power loom weavers for producing 1.80 crore sets of dhotis and saris. The State government had allotted ₹487.92 crore for the distribution of free dhotis and saris.

Usually, yarn is distributed to the societies in June or July, enabling weavers to commence production. Since, there was a delay this year, the federation had urged the government to initiate the process so that the dhotis and saris can be made by the end of December.

On Wednesday, the Department of Handlooms issued tender notice for the purchase of 1,683 metric tonnes of 60sC dyed cotton cone warn yarn, 1,748 metric tonnes of grey polyester 2,023 metric tonnes of dyed polyester, 357 metric tonnes of TPM dyed polyester and 386 metric tonnes of Cotlook air texturised yarn. The last date of submission of tender documents is September 9 and the supply period is 60 days.

The Federation Coordinator B. Kandavel said that three lakh workers will directly and indirectly benefit from the production activities and thanked the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for considering their demand. “Completing the tender process in 10 days and fixing the supply period of 60 days is remarkable”, he said and added that they would commence production in another 20 days.