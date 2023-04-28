HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Federation of drivers associations stages protest in Krishnagiri

April 28, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
The Federation of All Types of Drivers Associations staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Friday.

The Federation of All Types of Drivers Associations staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The Federation of All Types of Drivers Associations staged a demonstration near the toll plaza here over a raft of grievances and demands on Friday.

Alleging harassment by the police and the RTO at the check post, multiple associations representing drivers of all types of heavy vehicles staged the protest demanding separate legislation protecting the safety of the drivers.

According to the Federation, the drivers were being subjected to harassment by the law enforcers. They must be treated with respect, the Federation demanded.

The protesters also called for a separate welfare board for drivers to look into their needs. The associations called for linking of insurance with driving licence and declaration of drivers as frontline workers given their function in the movement of essential commodities at all times.

Their main demands included dismantling of the RTO check post in Athibelle at the inter-State border in Hosur. The drivers alleged that they were harassed at the check post and that the check post was rife with corruption.

Similarly, the associations demanded suspension of police and transport corporation officials attacking drivers, and discontinuation of online booking of cases.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.