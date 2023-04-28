Federation of drivers associations stages protest in Krishnagiri

April 28, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Federation of All Types of Drivers Associations staged a demonstration near the toll plaza here over a raft of grievances and demands on Friday.

Alleging harassment by the police and the RTO at the check post, multiple associations representing drivers of all types of heavy vehicles staged the protest demanding separate legislation protecting the safety of the drivers.

According to the Federation, the drivers were being subjected to harassment by the law enforcers. They must be treated with respect, the Federation demanded.

The protesters also called for a separate welfare board for drivers to look into their needs. The associations called for linking of insurance with driving licence and declaration of drivers as frontline workers given their function in the movement of essential commodities at all times.

Their main demands included dismantling of the RTO check post in Athibelle at the inter-State border in Hosur. The drivers alleged that they were harassed at the check post and that the check post was rife with corruption.

Similarly, the associations demanded suspension of police and transport corporation officials attacking drivers, and discontinuation of online booking of cases.