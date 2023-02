February 5 declared dry day in Coimbatore

February 02, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

All Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) outlets and bars at star hotels and restaurants and outlets selling imported liquor will remain closed on February 5 owing to Vadalur Ramalingar Memorial Day. The Collector in a statement said action would be taken against those selling liquor illegally on that day. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

