Feasibility report in the final stages for Bommasandra-Hosur metro line

A team from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), along with consultants, visited Hosur on Tuesday to assess the feasibility of extending the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) line from Bommasandra (Bengaluru) to Hosur via Attibele, covering 11 kilometres in Tamil Nadu.

The Detailed Feasibility Study Report for this extension is nearing completion. Earlier in the day, CMRL Managing Director M.A. Siddique met with the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) at their headquarters to discuss key aspects of the proposed metro line.

During their visit to Hosur, the CMRL team consulted with Collector K.M. Sarayu, Hosur Corporation Commissioner H.S. Srikanth, and Sub-Collector Priyanka. The discussions focused on the feasibility of implementing the 23-kilometre MRTS line, which includes 12 metro stations and a depot, with approximately 11 kilometres in Tamil Nadu and 12 kilometres in Karnataka.

