Fear of second wave hits business at cattle shandy

ERODE

08 April 2021 23:56 IST

The fear of a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic affected transactions at the weekly cattle shandy at Karungalpalayam as traders from Kerala and Karnataka failed to turn up for purchase on Thursday.

Farmers from many districts bring their cattle for sale to the shandy that is usually held on Thursdays. Also, traders from Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh visit the shandy and purchase cattle and transport them in lorries and mini-lorries to their regions. Since the model code of conduct is in force for the Assembly election, there is restriction in carrying cash above ₹50,000 and many traders kept off the market in the past one month. Though polling was over in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and vehicle checks have stopped, business was not as usual at the shandy on Thursday.

A total of 650 cattle comprising 375 cows and 225 buffalo were brought for sale by farmers. While a buffalo was sold between ₹30,000 and ₹45,000, a cow was sold between ₹32,000 and ₹70,000.

Traders from Andhra Pradesh, Goa and a few other States purchased cattle and transported them in vehicles to their respective States. Less than 70% of the cattle were sold as traders from two States did not turn up due to the spread of COVID-19. Since the spread of virus is faster, trading could be affected in the coming weeks, said a farmer.