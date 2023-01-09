Fear of poor mango harvest as disease hits crop in Krishnagiri

January 09, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Mango farmers are looking at a bleak crop this year, with large tracts of mango farms hit by powdery mildew disease in the district.

“The first flowers begin to bloom in November and December and those also produce the best fruits. But, heavy rain and the continuous drizzle in November and December has completely charred the flowers,” says N. Siva Guru, a farmer of S. Thattaikkal of Pochampalli.

This is the state of mango flowers across vast tracts of mango growing belts of Pochampalli, Rayakottai, Kaveripattinam and other adjoining areas. The district is known for Alphonsa, Totapur, Banganapalli, Neelam, Senthura, and Malkova varieties.

Continuous rain, persistent drizzle, inadequate sunlight – all of it had contributed to the diseased crop. Farmers were hoping for a better harvest this year, given the lull since COVID-19. “Last year, the production was barely 30% and the pulp industry sourced mangoes from Maharashtra and Karnataka to keep up their annual production,” says Siva Guru.

A significant percentage of over 30% is sent to the domestic market, while the remaining is dependent on the pulp industry that manufacturers the pulp for the big multinational soft drink manufacturers.

“There is no more ‘fear’ of a poor harvest, we ‘know for sure’ it’s going to be a weak harvest. I will not even make the money spent in cultivation,” says Siva Guru, who cultivates Alphonsa variety in his 4 acres. “A good acre should produce 7 to 10 tonnes. But, that will be a far cry this year,” he says.

Even as a poor yield is expected, the running cost, especially the pesticides, has pushing up the cost to deal with the disease. “The price of pesticide was ₹700 a litre two years ago. Today, it is ₹1,800. After all this struggle, the pulp industry will not give us fair prices,” he says, indicating the annual grid-lock between the farmers and the pulp industry that decides the prices for the farmers’ produce.

A belatedly convened tripartite talks with the administration, pulp industry and the farmers failed to provide the best price for the farmers last summer.