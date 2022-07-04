FCI Road continues to be a nightmare for motorists, pedestrians

The FCI Godown Road near Gandhi Maanagar in the city is filled with potholes. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) Godown Road near Ganapathy continues to remain a nightmare for motorists and pedestrians due to years of neglect by the authorities.

The 1.3-km private road belonging to the FCI is equally used by the public as it is the major link road for several residential areas to access Sathyamangalam Road. The road connecting Peelamedu and Sathyamangalam Road via Gandhi Maanagar is also part of an alternative route linking airport junction (Sitra) via Vilankurichi Road and Codissia Road.

Maintained by the FCI and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), the pothole-filled road has not been repaired for several years. Though the pathetic condition of the road was discussed at several meetings of the District Road Safety Committee, the body headed by the District Collector is yet to make a concrete effort to press the FCI for its repair.

A 6.6-km stretch connecting Avinashi Road and Sathyamangalam Road via Codissia Road, Gandhi Maanagar Road and FCI Godown Road was among the 11 roads that the Coimbatore Corporation planned to hand over to the State Highways Department for maintenance as per a resolution passed in September 2021.

“Since the road is not under the control of the Corporation, we are unable to do the necessary works. The road boundaries are also marked with stones by the FCI,” said A. Senthilbaskar, Assistant Executive Engineer of Coimbatore Corporation’s North zone.

S. Karthick, an autorickshaw driver in the locality, said there were talks that the road repair works would start in May, but no progress was visible.

According to R. Muthuraj, a bulldozer owner, monsoon season increases the risk of accidents on FCI Road. “The riders are unable to notice the potholes filled with rainwater and it causes people to lose control over their vehicles and fall on the road.

When contacted, N. Rajesh, Divisional Manager of the FCI, Coimbatore, said, “It is a private road and no information can be given regarding the same”.

Meanwhile, sources from the FCI said that officials had been receiving petitions from people regarding the poor condition of the road. If truck drivers, who operated for the FCI and BPCL , complained about the quality of the road, action would be initiated, they said.