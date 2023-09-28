FCI-Coimbatore zone distributed 1.48 lakh MT rice in the last six months

September 28, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

:

Food Corporation of India (FCI) - Coimbatore Zone has distributed 1.48 lakh metric tonnes of rice in the last six months since April to September.

K.S. Bijimol - Divisional Manager in charge and Depot Manager B. Navaneethakrishnnan told reporters said that the FCI was on the job of procuring raw materials for food in States where there is surplus and the FCI would transport it to the States where there is necessity. The FCI was on the job of procuring rice and wheat from surplus States such as Punjab, Haryana, Madya Pradesh, Andhra, Telengana, Chatisgarh and Odisha. The rice is being transport to Tamil Nadu by trains.

The FCI procures the paddy at Rs 18 per kg through Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation under the Minimum Support Price and the paddy is sent to rice mills and from there rice is sent to Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godowns. The FIC incurred the cost of Rs 33 a kg of rice in this process and the entire amount is subsidised to the State. Of the total population, 67 per cent of the people are benefiting through the FCI and the entire cost is borne by the Union Government.

For those over and above the 67 per cent, the requirement of rice and wheat, State is procuring from the FCI at Rs 6.10 per kg of rice and what at Rs 8.30 per kg. The FCI Coimbatore Depot has since April 1 and till September had supplied 1.48 lakh metric tonnes of rice to the Public Distribution System.