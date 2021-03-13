Favourable conditions for Haasan: Mahendran

Coimbatore

13 March 2021 00:37 IST

Coimbatore district being a place that always led change from the front, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party organisational strength and the party cadres’ desire led party president Kamal Haasan to choose the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency to contest the 2021 Assembly election, said party vice-president R. Mahendran.

“Though the party had identified 30 Assembly constituencies, Coimbatore South stood on top the list,” he told journalists at a press meet held at the Coimbatore airport on Friday.

The MNM’s fight in this election would be to break the shackles of corruption that was witnessed by the State in the last 10 years, Mr. Mahendran said.

Though Pollachi was his native and Mr. Haasan had spoken about the sexual assault case that took place in the town, they chose to contest from Singanallur and Coimbatore South Assembly constituencies for the aforementioned reasons, Mr. Mahendran added.