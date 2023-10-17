October 17, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A faulty underground powerline claimed the life of an employee of Coimbatore District Supply Office at Lanka Corner Junction in Coimbatore city, late on Monday.

P. Selvaraj (55), a resident of Vinayagar Nagar second street on Ukkadam – Sungam bypass, who had been working as a system manager, was electrocuted while wading his motorcycle through a waterlogged road stretch of State Bank Road at Lanka Corner junction, a low-lying area known for rainwater stagnation.

The accident took place at 10.15 p.m. when Selvaraj was heading to his residence. As he reached in front of a lodge, while negotiating through the waterlogged road, the two-wheeler fell to the left side.

“I saw him falling and his left leg got trapped under the two-wheeler. He cried out for help and I stepped out to lend him a hand. As I tried to pull him out, I suffered electric shock and stepped back. He died within a few minutes,” said M. Ibrahim, who runs a mobile shop on the road.

According to him, another two-wheeler rider, who came behind Selvaraj, also fell. But the man jumped to the other side of the road after suffering electric shock, and he escaped.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the body and shifted it to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where the post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday. The Race Course police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, in connection with the death.

Road dug up for work

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap told The Hindu that an internet service provider was allowed to lay lines to provide connection to the area, however the work may have affected the electric cables running underground. “I have asked the Tangedco to submit a report on why the cables were not fixed on time. Only based on that can we ascertain the cause for this accident,” he said.

Another shopkeeper, A. Farook, said there were at least six inlets that used to empty rainwater into the storm water drain. “The debris left behind after the cable-laying work had blocked these inlets, due to which the area was inundated ,” he said.

Mr. Prathap added that the Corporation was not informed after the work was completed and the workers had covered it up with debris. We will be probing further on this issue.

A visit to the spot showed the underground electric cable, which is suspected to have caused the electrocution, has been laid at a shallow depth.

“Such cables should be placed in a trench at least one metre deep. At many places in the city, authorities have found it difficult to carry out road works due to underground electric cables laid at shallow depths. In this specific accident, the Corporation and the Tangedco had to check the cable-laying work. This death shows that they do not show any accountability and supervision,” said K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

A senior official from Tangedco said the cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report comes.

“We have lodged a police complaint against the internet service provider to investigate whether any damage caused by them to the underground electric line, while laying communications cables, caused the accident,” the official said.