Faulty railway gate hits traffic near Vellakinar in Coimbatore

December 12, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic affected at Thiruvalluvar Nagar on Vellakinaru - Saravanampatti road because of the faulty railway gate. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A faulty railway gate that lifts only up to 60% has affected traffic on Vellakinar - Saravanampatti road.

The railway gate is located at Thiruvalluvar Nagar near Vellakinar where a road branches off and goes up to Saravanampatti. A few months ago, the Railways took up the maintenance of the railway gate after which the gate lifts only 60%.

Motorists are finding it difficult to use the level crossing as only the extreme right pathway is usable. As the Thudiyalur railway gate remains closed for drinking water pipeline laying works, motorists are forced to use the Thiruvalluvar Nagar railway gate de touring around five km to reach Saravanampatti and Annur. As more number of motorists are using the Thiruvalluvar Nagar railway gate, vehicles line up for kilometers together. The traffic flow is heavy between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Railways had promised to set right the railway gate, but no action had been taken, said Devendran of Coimbatore District Road Protection Committee.

When contacted, Southern Railway Salem Division officials said the fault in railway gate would soon be rectified.

