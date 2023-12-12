HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Faulty railway gate hits traffic near Vellakinar in Coimbatore

December 12, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic affected at Thiruvalluvar Nagar on Vellakinaru - Saravanampatti road because of the faulty railway gate.

Traffic affected at Thiruvalluvar Nagar on Vellakinaru - Saravanampatti road because of the faulty railway gate. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A faulty railway gate that lifts only up to 60% has affected traffic on Vellakinar - Saravanampatti road.

The railway gate is located at Thiruvalluvar Nagar near Vellakinar where a road branches off and goes up to Saravanampatti. A few months ago, the Railways took up the maintenance of the railway gate after which the gate lifts only 60%.

Motorists are finding it difficult to use the level crossing as only the extreme right pathway is usable. As the Thudiyalur railway gate remains closed for drinking water pipeline laying works, motorists are forced to use the Thiruvalluvar Nagar railway gate de touring around five km to reach Saravanampatti and Annur. As more number of motorists are using the Thiruvalluvar Nagar railway gate, vehicles line up for kilometers together. The traffic flow is heavy between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Railways had promised to set right the railway gate, but no action had been taken, said Devendran of Coimbatore District Road Protection Committee.

When contacted, Southern Railway Salem Division officials said the fault in railway gate would soon be rectified.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.