FATIA of Erode urges government to implement project to discharge treated water into sea

August 01, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 The Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode district (FATIA) has urged the State government to implement the long-pending project to treat effluents from industries and discharge the treated water into sea through pipelines.

The association’s general council meeting led by its president V.K. Rajamanickam was conducted here recently in which various resolutions were passed. A resolution said that in 2007, the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi proposed a ₹ 700-crore project to establish Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in Erode, Namakkal and Karur districts to treat effluents from industries and discharge the treated water into sea through pipelines at Ramanathapuram.

Industrial developments were taking place in the region and people’s welfare was also important. Considering all these factors, the government should implement the project, the resolution urged.

Another resolution thanked Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy for assuring to take up the issue of allotting 12 acre government land on the Government College of Engineering premises at Chithode for establishing a trade fair centre and FATIA trade business development centre. “Establishing the centres would pave the way for more development activities and the government should expedite the process in issuing the government order and help in completing the construction activities,” the resolution added.

Another resolution urged the Corporation to reduce fixed deposit and rent for shops at the new textile market complex so that small traders get benefit. Other resolutions were expediting the underground electric cable laying works in the city, forming 80 feet road to connect Meenatchi Sundaranar Road and Railway Station and taking steps to reduce traffic congestion on arterial roads in the city.

