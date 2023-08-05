August 05, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA) has proposed to conduct FATIA Fair 2023 from September 29 to October 2 at Parimalam Mahal here.

A release said the fair to be held on the silver jubilee year of FATIA would have 260 stalls in which 80 associations would be participating. Products related to textiles, food industry, furniture, computers, household items, hardware, construction, solar power and other consumer needs would be on display at the fair. Women entrepreneurs involved in manufacturing, running Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and units registered in Udyam portal are encouraged to participate in the fair.

For details, contact 98427-22170 and 9842-18867, the release added.