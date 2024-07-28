GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Father-son duo from Mumbai held for cheating Coimbatore jewellery showroom of 4 kg gold bullion

Published - July 28, 2024 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Coimbatore city, have arrested a man and his son from Mumbai, who are into gold bullion trade, for allegedly cheating a jewellery showroom in Coimbatore of gold worth over ₹2.5 crores.

CCB officials said that Kumar Jain (55), and his son Kunal Jain (30), of Mumbai-based TSK Jewellers were arrested on Saturday.

The police said a jewellery showroom at Oppanakara Street in Coimbatore placed an order with TSK Jewellers for eight kg of gold bullion and made the payment in 2019.

However, the Mumbai-based jewellers supplied only four kg. The CCB registered a case based on the complaint from the showroom and began investigating.

A team from the CCB arrested Kumar Jain and Kunal Jain on Saturday.

