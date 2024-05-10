The police on Friday arrested a father-son duo on charges of possessing 8.4 kg of ganja and 3.1 kg of cannabis-infused toffees near Anamalai in Coimbatore district.

Those arrested were Mohammed Shahabuddin, 52, and his son Arif Raja, 22, natives of Sultanpur in Bihar. The police, they had been residing at Kanjikode in Palakkad district in Kerala, where they ran a petty shop.

According to the police, they were apprehended by a special team of the Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police from Thathur junction near Anamalai, based on specific information.

The duo was found carrying the items, which they reportedly planned to take to Kerala for sales there.

The special team handed them over to the Anamalai police, along with the contraband substances. They were arrested under different provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police produced them before a court and they were remanded in judicial custody.

In another case, the Karumathampatti police arrested K. Gobi, 27, of Sellur in Madurai, K. Sakthivel, 25, of Usilampatti in Madurai, and M. Maharajan, 22, of Karunkulam in Thoothukudi with six kg of ganja. The police said that the accused procured the drug from Odisha.

