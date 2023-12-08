HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Father of prime accused in jewellery theft case ends life

December 08, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau

The father of the prime accused in the Coimbatore jewellery theft case ended his life on Wednesday night, police said.

On November 28, a burglar decamped with 4.6 kg of jewels from a jewellery showroom in Coimbatore. Upon verifying the CCTV footage, the police identified the accused as M. Vijay, 25, a native of Devareddiyur.

Following this, a special team of police from Coimbatore searched the house of, Yogarani, 48, the mother-in-law of the accused, at Thumbalahalli in Dharampuri district, and seized one kg of gold and arrested her. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the police came to the house of M. Munirathinam, 50, the father of the accused, and seized 38 g of jewellery. After an inquiry, they left the house.

Around 9.30 p.m., Munirathinam was alone in the house and ended his life. On Thursday, after autopsy, the body was handed over to relatives. The Kambainallur police have registered a case and are investigating further.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.