Father hacks son to death with hatchet near Coimbatore

A 65-year-old man from Coimbatore hacked his son to death using a hatchet, in the early hours of Wednesday, after he was annoyed by the trouble created by the latter under the influence of alcohol.

N. Velusamy, a resident of Arugampalayam near Masagoundanchettipalayam that comes within the limits of the Annur police station, murdered his son V. Palanisamy (39), a driver by profession, said the police.

According to the police, Palanisamy was addicted to alcohol and used to create trouble. He often picked quarrels with Velusamy in public places and assaulted him when under the influence of alcohol.

The police said that Palanisamy allegedly assaulted his father in an inebriated state on Tuesday evening. Velusamy, according to the police, hacked Palanisamy with a hatchet when he was asleep at the house around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Palanisamy died on the spot.

Velusamy was arrested by the police on Wednesday morning. He was remanded to judicial custody.