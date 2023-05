May 03, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

TIRUPPUR The Nallur police have booked an automobile broker and his 15-year-old son in an accident case in which the car driven by the latter fatally knocked down a minor girl.

The incident took place near Kovil Vazhi area earlier this week when the girl was walking on the roadside, police sources said.

The parent was booked for endangering lives of other road users through his act of negligence.