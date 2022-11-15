Fatal electrocution cases an issue of concern in Coimbatore

November 15, 2022 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The windy and rainy months in the district so far this year have seen many fatal electrocutions, indicating the need for more awareness and precaution among the public.

According to data available with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), in September this year, there were six fatal electrocutions and three non-fatal accidents in the district. In October, the number of deaths reported due to electrical shock was four and non-fatal accident was one. This month, so far, there were five deaths and two non-fatal accidents in total. The fatal accidents happened when consumers were drying wet clothes, switching on water motor, contact with electricity lines when trying to pick coconut, doing roof work, and heating water using an immersion water heater, the officials said.

“We frequently send out awareness messages to consumers and educate them on the possibilities of power leakages in domestic gadgets. We also tell consumers not to get too close to electricity lines when it is raining,” said an official here. They should not use iron or steel rods/pipes to pick flowers, fruits, vegetables, leaves located close to electricity lines and should be cautious when they step out of their house during rains.

According to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, both, the Tangedco and the public need to step up precautionary measures to avoid the accidents. The Department should have facilities so that the transformer trips if a line snaps and touches the ground. The electricity posts should have guarding so that the snapped wire does not fall on the ground. Such provisions have been installed in many transformers and posts, but should be installed in all the transformers and electrical posts.

The Department has made it mandatory for the last one year for domestic consumers to have Residual Current Circuit Breakers (RCCBs) at home for new connections. All domestic electricity consumers should also install RCCBs as a precautionary measure, he said.

Electrical consultant P.P Subramanian said that during heavy rains and winds, there can be loose connections, voltage fluctuations, and power leakages. This can lead to fires or electrocution. “The best option for electricity consumers during such times is to unplug the devices. It is not enough to just switch off the gadget. Similarly, it is not advisable to charge mobile phones on the bedside during night hours. Wirings and switches on the walls near the gates should be checked for damages and power leakages,” he said. Any advertisement board or steel structure should be 1.5 m away from a live wire, he added.