Fatal accidents reduce at black spots in Coimbatore city
Fatal accidents that were reported in Coimbatore city reduced after the traffic police introduced special vehicle checks at accident black spots.
According to the police, 28 persons lost their lives in road traffic accidents in Coimbatore city in April. Following control measures including vehicle checks taken, the number of fatalities reported on city roads reduced to 18 in May.
The police identified accident black spots where special vehicle checks were conducted. According to the police, the majority of the accidents were occurring between 9 a.m. and noon and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. As a result of the special checks at the black spots, 11 fatal accidents that were reported in April were reduced to one in May, said the police.
S.R. Senthil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (outgoing), said 46 accident black spots were identified on major roads and busy areas in the city where the special checks were conducted.
New DCP Traffic takes charge
N. Mathivanan assumed office as the new DCP, Traffic, on Monday. He told media persons special focus would be given to reduce accidents and fatalities on roads.
Meanwhile, sources with the traffic police said the personnel were struggling to do regular work and special checks due to shortage of staff. They also said the number of vehicles in the city had increased manifold over the years, but the number of traffic police personnel had not been increased.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.