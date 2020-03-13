FASTag: businessman struggles to get refund of money deducted in excess

A businessman here is running from pillar to post to get refund of excess money deducted from his FASTag account after he was charged six times at IVRCL Chengapalli Toll Plaza and twice at Vijayamangalam Toll Plaza.

T.N. Raju (55) of Thindal had travelled from Alleppey to Erode in his car on February 17 on the national highway and had made payments from his FASTag account that is linked to a nationalised bank.

As he received continuous SMS for the deductions, he verified his account statement and found that ₹95 was debited six times at Chengapalli Toll Plaza in Tiruppur district and ₹ 55 twice at Vijayamangalam Toll Plaza in Erode district.

All the transactions carried the same time as 22:21:31 (10.21 p.m.) and 23:06:25 (11.06 p.m.) for the two toll plazas respectively.

Payment

Mr. Raju said that he approached the officials at both the toll plazas and they said that they had received the payment only once for the passage of vehicle and asked him to contact the bank.

“Syndicate Bank officials said they have nothing to do with the excess deductions and asked me to contact the officials at the toll plazas,” he said.

As his efforts in getting the excess money of ₹ 680 deducted from the FASTag account did not yield result, he was directed to contact FASTag helpline number 1033.

“The customer executive again directed me to approach the bank,” he said and added that the authorities want to pass on the responsibility, and he was struggling for a mistake that he did not commit.

He wanted the responsibility fixed so that the grievances of toll plaza users were resolved without delay.