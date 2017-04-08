Fast by powerloom weavers

Power loom weaver to intensify stir

The job working power loom units, which are on strike since April 2, in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts plan to intensify the stir demanding payment of wages that is there in the settlement with the textile manufacturers.

This was decided at a meeting of the association of the job working units held on Saturday. Weavers having job working units in Somanur will observe fast from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 13. Similar fast protests will be held in different parts of the two districts.

The association pointed out that despite repeated representations to the District Collectors of Coimbatore and Tirupur and labour department officials, the job working unit owners have not been called for talks, according to the association.