Fascists fear a society that reads, says Justice Chandru at Hosur Book Festival

Retired Madras High Court judge Justice Chandru dismissed calls by a political party to reject his Committee recommendations on curbing caste pride in schools and wondered if the party had even read his report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the 13th Hosur Book festival here on Sunday, Justice Chandru said, “There is a political party that asked the government to reject my recommendations without actually reading the report. The report, the copy of which was only with the Chief Minister, was reported by the media. The said party immediately objected to it without even reading the entire recommendations.”

Fascists fear a society that reads, as was seen in the 1930s in Germany when libraries were burnt or in Eelam, when libraries were burnt down. That is what Fascists do, fear a reading public, fear books, said Justice Chandru, who headed the Committee to look into caste pride in schools post Nanguneri incident, where two Scheduled Caste students were assaulted by intermediate caste boys.

Speaking on the topic ‘Iniyavai 40’ from Pathinen Keezhkanakku, he said, “This was an election between Constitutionalism and Anti-Constitutionalism and in this fight, “40” – however miniscule a number has undercut absolute majority that threatened to axe our Constitution.”

He also questioned the logic of the Union government declaring June 25 as “Constitution Murder Day,” given that Article 352 declaring National Emergency was the provision of that very Constitution. Whether it was right or wrong is another debate. But, Emergency was declared under a specific Article of the Constitution and that was the reason why even the Supreme Court then did not intervene.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.