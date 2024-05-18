ADVERTISEMENT

Farms in Krishnagiri advised to destroy poultry products procured from Kerala in the last one month

Published - May 18, 2024 08:47 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Farms that had procured birds, eggs and poultry feed from Kerala in the last one month are advised to destroy them, the district administration has stated. The advisory comes in the light of bird flu outbreak at Alappuzha in Kerala.

Chairing a consultative meeting here on Saturday to ascertain the preventive measures and disseminate awareness on bird flu (Avian influenza), District Collector K. M. Sarayu said that even though there were no cases of bird flu in Tamil Nadu, precautions are mandated to prevent an outbreak.

According to the Collector, the administration has put in place 30 rapid response teams (RRT) and the teams shall be deployed with adequate disinfectants and sprayers. The RRTs shall also make periodic inspections in all poultry farms to inspect if adequate biosecurity measures are put in place by the managements.

Poultry managements shall disinfect trucks bringing in birds and eggs, before allowing them into the farm. Dead birds should be disposed off in pits. Public are advised to consume poultry and poultry-related food only after proper cooking in a hygienic manner, the Collector said.

