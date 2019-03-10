Farming activities begin at areas irrigated by Kalingarayan canal

Farming activity in areas irrigated by Kalingarayan canal has begun as farmers began cultivating the paddy crops here.

The canal irrigates 15,743 acres in the district and joins Noyal at Kodumudi. Turmeric, paddy, sugarcane, banana and other crops are cultivated regularly when water is released in the canal.

Farmers said that currently, paddy saplings are transplanted to the main field and the process would be completed within a week based on the number of acre each farmer holds. They said that labour shortage continued to be a major problem for them as transplanters are not available at the time of requirement. They wanted more transplanters to be made available so that plantings can be done easily and effectively.