Farmers’ grievance redress meeting in Erode on June 24

The monthly farmer’s grievance redressal meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on June 24, at Erode Collectorate.

A press release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said farmers can submit petitions from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and can air their grievances during the meeting scheduled to be held from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Officials will give explanations from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m., the release added.