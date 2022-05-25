Farmers’ grievance meeting in Erode on May 27

The monthly farmers’ grievance redressal meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on May 27, at the Collectorate.

A press release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that farmers can submit their petitions from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and can air their grievances during the meeting scheduled to be held from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Officials will give explanations from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m., the release added.