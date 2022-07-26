Farmers’ grievance redress meeting in Erode on July 29
The monthly farmer’s grievance redressal meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on July 29, at the Collectorate.
A press release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that farmers can submit their petitions from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and can air their grievances during the meeting scheduled to be held from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Officials will give explanations from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m., the release added.
