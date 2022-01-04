Farmers write to TNERC on SFS power connection

Coimbatore

04 January 2022 19:41 IST

Vivasayeegal Sangam, a farmers’ organisation, has written to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission to draw its attention to Tangedco officials’ refusal to allow changes in Self Finance Scheme (SFS) applications.

In a letter, the association said that while the Tangedco officials allowed applicant farmers to make changes in applications for free power they refused to entertain similar applications from farmers who had applied under SFS.

To allow farmers to change the survey number in applications filed under regular scheme, the officials cited the Commission’s order but refused the same for farmers who had applied under SFS.

The farmers sought change in survey numbers because the open well or borewell for which they wanted connection at the time of submitting application would have turned dry now, given the very long waiting period they had had to endure.

The applicant farmers demand for change in survey number would be for a new borewell or another well, the association explained and said what applied for applicant farmers who had applied under the regular scheme should also apply to applicant farmers under the SFS.

It was only the Commission that could pass an order directing Tangedco officials to allow such applications, the association added.