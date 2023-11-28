Farmers worried as storage position in Amaravathy Dam does not augur well for paddy cultivation 

November 28, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Farmers irrigating over 53,000 hectares in the ayacut of the Amaravathy sub-basin are keeping their fingers crossed, unable to decide on whether or not to cultivate paddy.

Though the Amaravathy sub-basin is one of the oldest systems in Tamil Nadu, providing irrigation facilities for double crop paddy and sugarcane, this time around, the farmers are not in a position to decide for even for one crop since the current storage in Amaravathy Dam is only 3.2 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet). Not many are willing to take the risk of raising crop with own water source.

Last year, the storage in Amaravathy Dam at this time was a little over 4 tmc ft. Also, according to officials, water was released last year during September, and, hence, farmers could raise the crop without any hitch.

According to representatives of farmer organisations, while assured supply of water for 95 days is required for paddy cultivation, the Water Resources Department has released water only for 37 days till the end of December.

The farmers, who have been asking for assured release of water at least till January 31, 2024, have, however, been given an assurance by the department that the duration of release will be extended, subject to accrual of water from the Northeast monsoon during December.

The Amaravathy ayacut encompasses 23,995. 65 hectares (ha) in six blocks in Tiruppur district, 9,286 ha in four blocks of Karur district, and 20,052.59 ha in Dindigul district.

In Tirupur district, the 23,995 ha ayacut is covered by the Amaravathi New Canal System (2,470.45 ha), Amaravathy Old Channel System (6,452.22 ha), Non-system tanks under Amaravathy Reservoir (147.43 ha), Kuthiraiyar system - 2,194.45 ha, Nallathangal Odai System - 1,920.65 ha, Vaddamalaikarai Odai System - 2,454.44 ha, and Uppar System - 2,452.44 ha.

According to farmers, the inadequacy of water for long-term use is due to the leakages caused by the poor condition of anicuts and channels.

The old channels from the anicuts mostly run along the contour and are earthern channels. The channel banks are heavily eroded in many places, and the sluice structures, pipes and sluice shutters are in a damaged condition, the farmers complain.

There is huge loss of water through sluices as systematic regulation is not possible, they complain, adding that the tail-end farmers are not getting the assured and reliable supply.

Of the 53,334,.22 ha in the Amaravathy sub-basin system, only 35,694 ha are fully irrigated, 8,575.78 ha are partially irrigated. About 7,937.74 ha are classified as gap area and 1,126.41 ha are identified as permanent gap area.

As on Tuesday, the level in Amaravathy Dam was 81.26 feet against the maximum of 90 feet. Last year, the level was 89.57 feet.

