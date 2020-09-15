Farmers withdraw protest against IDPL project

Tiruppur/Erode

15 September 2020 23:08 IST

The indefinite protest launched by the farmers in Tiruppur and Erode against the Bharat Petroleum’s proposed Irugur – Devangonthi Petroleum and Petroleum Product Pipeline (IDPL) project was withdrawn after talks with Revenue Department officials on Tuesday.

District secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association R. Kumar said nearly 40 farmers participated in the protest at Kandiyankovil village panchayat in Tiruppur on Tuesday, following which Revenue Divisional Officer A. Kavitha, Tiruppur South Tahsildar Sundaram and police officers held talks with the farmers.

In Erode, a meeting was held at Modakurichi in which Revenue Divisional Officer Saibudeen, Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, Erode DSP, Modakurichi Tahsildar and the Federation members participated. The protest was withdrawn after officials assured the farmers that their demands would be forwarded to the State government.

