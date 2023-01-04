ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture Minister reviews development works in Dharmapuri

January 04, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare reviewed the development works and implementation of schemes here in the district.

The review meeting was preceded by disbursement of orders for the waiver of loans issued to women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs).  This entailed issue of orders to 56 beneficiaries waiving loans of ₹25.29 lakh owed by SHGs to cooperative societies. 

Under the department of disaster relief and management, the Minister disbursed free house pattas worth ₹60.80 lakh to over 132 beneficiaries.  Similarly, under the All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme, coconut saplings were distributed. Under the Adidravidar welfare, sewing machines were distributed to nine beneficiaries at a cumulative expenditure of ₹ 1.13 lakh.

Welfare benefits under the various schemes amounted to ₹87.22 lakh covering 203 beneficiaries under the various departments.

Speaking at the review meeting, Mr. Paneerselvam directed officials to expedite disbursement of welfare benefits and speed up works completion currently under way in the district.

