Farmers welcome withdrawal of cases

Salem

24 June 2021 21:09 IST

Farmers welcomed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement to withdraw cases registered against them by the previous government for protesting the Salem -Chennai green corridor project.

The farmers of Pullavari and Kuppanur burst crackers and distributed sweets.

Narayanan, one of the affected farmers from Kupannur said, “we have been fighting against the project for the past three years. Several false cases have been registered against us by the previous government for protesting in a peaceful manner for our land. The withdrawal of cases comes as a huge relief to us.”

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam promised during State assembly elections that the project would be withdrawn and we were elated when Chief Minister highlighted this demand during his meeting visit with Prime Minister. We see the withdrawal of cases against farmers as move in the right direction to halt all anti-farmer projects in State, said another farmer.

K. Sivakami, one of the affected farmers, said that as a woman she had to visit courts regularly for these falsely registered cases. The move has brought confidence among farmers that the State government would make efforts to withdraw the project as well.