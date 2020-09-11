Farmers welcome relaxations for agri power connections

COIMBATORE

11 September 2020 22:15 IST

Farmers in the district have welcomed the announcements by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission on relaxations for agriculture power connections.

According to P. Kandasamy, State secretary of Farmers’ Association (apolitical), announcements related to co-owners of wells getting separate power connections and shifting of the free connection anywhere within the State are welcome measures. “We were not able to shift the power line if a farmer sold his land. Now, he can shift the connection to another farm of his,” Mr. Kandasamy said.

He, however said, there were issues such as upper ceiling on land holding to get the benefits. “All outdated norms should be removed and any measure should support marginal farmers too,” he said. There were several marginal farmers with less than half an acre agriculture land. They should be supported and encouraged to continue agriculture. The government should make stringent the norms to ensure that free connections were not misused for non-agri purposes and ensure that marginal and small farmers were not affected by the norms, he said.

Horticulture crops did not get free connection. The tariff was also high for these power connections. The tariff should be reduced or these farmers should also get free power, Mr. Kandasamy added.

According to Padmanabhan, president of Pollachi Vine Vegetable Growers Association, the relaxations related to power connection for co-owners of wells would bring down a lot of hassles that the farmers were facing now. Similarly, name transfer of the free power connection had also become simple. Several farmers, who were struggling to get name transfer, would benefit from this. The government should relax the norms further and ensure that farmers, who sold their land and bought another agriculture land, got the free connection transfer without delay, he said.