Farmers warned against providing wrong information

District Collector C. Kathiravan has asked farmers not to provide wrong information regarding crop loss to the administration and added that action would be taken against such persons.

Regulated markets at Erode and Perundurai to auction turmeric resumed after 20 days on Wednesday. Mr. Kathiravan visited the market at Erode at Semmampalayam and held discussions with members of the Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association.

Addressing media persons, Mr. Kathiravan said that while 24 tonne turmeric was auctioned at Perundurai, while 30 tonne was auctioned at the market in Erode. He said that a farmer from Pudupalayam in Perundurai has claimed that he had suffered loss of ₹ 1.4 lakh as there were no buyers to procure bananas. But inquiries revealed that he did not cultivate bananas and provided wrong information. “Action will be taken against him”, he added.

Mr. Kathiravan said that a report carried in a media said that marigold was dumped along the road as there were no buyers. “It is completely false as flowers are being procured. The administration and traders are also purchasing cabbage from farmers in Talavadi”, he said.