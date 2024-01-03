Farmers warn legal action against persons disrupting LBP canal modernisation project

January 03, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - ERODE

Keel Bhavani Ayakattu Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam has warned of legal action against persons trying to disrupt the modernisation of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal that is being carried out based on the Madras High Court’s order.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, association secretary K.V. Ponnaiyan said a seven-member expert committee suggested lining the canal to reduce seepage and carry the water to the tail end faster and the government, after accepting the report, passed orders for executing the project. When the works were stalled, the Madras High Court ordered the State government to resume works related to extension, renovation and modernisation of the LBP canal and work began.

The secretary said Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy had on December 25, 2023, held a meeting at the Collectorate with farmers opposing the project and asked them to submit a report containing the list of damaged spots in the canal. “The intervention of the Minister of another portfolio is disobedience of the court order,” he said, and added that stalling the project had created fear among officials and project contractors.

Mr. Ponnaiyan said legal notices were served to Mr. Muthusamy, Principal Secretary to the Water Resources Department (WRD), Erode District Collector, WRD officials and others. The farmers also served a notice to the Executive Engineer of the WRD, Office of the Lower Bhavani Basin Division, at Konavaikal.

