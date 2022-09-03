Farmers want Uzhavar Sandhai opened at Vazhapadi

Farmers in and around Vazhapadi Panchayat Union and the general public have urged the district administration to open a Uzhavar Sandhai at Vazhapadi, which benefits both the farmers and consumers and will eradicate middlemen.

Currently, the district has 11 Uzhavar Sandhais, including at Suramangalam, Ammapet, Dadagapatti, Attur, Attaiyampatti, Mettur, Hasthampatti, Elampillai, Thammampatti, Jalakandapuram, and Edappadi.

A social activist and a resident of Vazhapadi P. Kalaiselvi said Vazhapadi is a connecting point for around 200 villages in and around Vazhapadi panchayat union. More than 50% of people in these villages are engaged in farming, and their main product is vegetables. Farmers sell their products to private vegetable dealers in Vazhapadi. The price is fixed by the middlemen. Some times farmers get a very meagre amount for their products, especially for tomatoes. Some farmers take their products to Uzhavar Sandhais in Attur (25 km away) or to Salem (30 km away from Vazhapadi). Farmers from hill areas, especially from Aranoothumalai, are struggling to get a fair price for their product, Ms. Kalaiselvi said.

Muniappan, a farmer from Belur, said we also take vegetables to Vazhapadi market. If we get a Uzhavar Sandhai here, it means we’ll get a fair price and will be protected from middlemen who profit from our products.

Officials attached to the Agriculture Department said they are looking out for a land to construct a Uzhavar Sandhai in Vazhapadi. Soon after identifying the land, the work will start, they said.