T.N. farmers want State government to obtain its share of Cauvery water from Karnataka

July 26, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - SALEM

Members of the Tamil Nadu Iyarkai Vivasayigal Munnetra Sangam have urged the State government to obtain its share of Cauvery water from Karnataka, so that adequate water is available for delta irrigation.

In a petition submitted to the district administration on Wednesday, the association’s State president M. Thangaraj said that water was discharged from Mettur dam for delta irrigation from July 12 and the water level has dropped below 70 feet in the dam. “If the discharge continues, water will be available for irrigation only for the next 20 days,” he said.

As per the Supreme Court order, Karnataka should have given 41.24 tmc water to the State for June and July in the current year, he said, “But, Karnataka has refused to give our share of water.”

The petition wanted the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to urge his counterpart in Karnataka to release water as per the court order so that cultivation of crops in delta districts is not affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.