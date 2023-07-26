ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. farmers want State government to obtain its share of Cauvery water from Karnataka

July 26, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - SALEM 

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Iyarkai Vivasayigal Munnetra Sangam at the Salem Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Members of the Tamil Nadu Iyarkai Vivasayigal Munnetra Sangam have urged the State government to obtain its share of Cauvery water from Karnataka, so that adequate water is available for delta irrigation. 

In a petition submitted to the district administration on Wednesday, the association’s State president M. Thangaraj said that water was discharged from Mettur dam for delta irrigation from July 12 and the water level has dropped below 70 feet in the dam. “If the discharge continues, water will be available for irrigation only for the next 20 days,” he said.

As per the Supreme Court order, Karnataka should have given 41.24 tmc water to the State for June and July in the current year, he said, “But, Karnataka has refused to give our share of water.”  

The petition wanted the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to urge his counterpart in Karnataka to release water as per the court order so that cultivation of crops in delta districts is not affected. 

