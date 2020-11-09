Farmers want petroleum pipelines to be laid along road

Farmers affected by Irugur (Coimbatore) – Devangonthi (Karnataka) Petroleum and Petroleum Product Pipeline (IDPL) project wanted pipelines for the project to be laid along road and urged political parties to announce it as a policy decision in their election manifesto for the 2021 Assembly polls.

A resolution was passed during the conference, organised by the Federation of Farmers’ Affected by the IDPL project, at Modakurichi here on Monday, in which MPs, MLAs, farmers from Tiruppur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, took part. The resolution said that Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has proposed to lay the pipelines with a capacity to carry 3.50 million tonne per annum petroleum products from Irugur to Devangonthi for which pipelines will be laid for 249 km in six districts.

Farmers said that development works cannot be carried out if the pipelines are laid through farm lands. Vehicles with over five tonnes cannot pass through the land and the project will affect the livelihood of the farmers. The Petroleum and Minerals Pipeline (Acquisition of Right of User in Land), Act, 1962 says that the land owner is responsible for any damage caused to the pipeline which makes them as guards for the pipelines. The then Chief Minister Jayalalitha had in 2013 ordered that GAIL pipelines should be laid along the road only and not through farm lands. Hence, the conference wanted the same idea to be followed for the IDPL project too, a resolution said.

Another resolution said that without hearing the affected farmers’ grievance in Nallampalli and Palacode taluks in Dharmapuri districts, their land was acquired and published in the Central government gazette. “The State government had also cooperated for the issue in which farmers were affected”, the resolution said and condemned both the governments.