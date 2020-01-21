Farmers want periodic maintenance of Perumpallam anicut

With the entire water spread of Perumpallam anicut at Surampatti being covered with aquatic weeds, farmers urged the district administration to remove the weeds and take effective steps to control it.

The anicut was constructed in 1966 with seepage from Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal being its main source of water.

Release of water from the anicut helped irrigate about 2,450 acre till Modakurichi. Due to encroachments, mixing of sewage and poor maintenance, the anicut lost its glory and sufficient water was not available for irrigation.

In 2016, the Madras High Court ordered the removal of encroachments in the water spread after which the farmers in the tail-end areas started receiving water. But the surface of the anicut was covered by hyacinth and other weeds affecting the water flow, said V. Muthu, a farmer in the area.

He said that the water weeds had reduced the oxygen level causing the death of fishes a few years ago.

He wanted the State Government to allot funds regularly to the Public Works Department for the maintenance of the anicut so that farming activity was not stopped.

While aquatic weeds covered up the water spread area of the anicut, mixing of sewage continued to be a major concern for the farmers. “Sewage from households, effluents and dumping of garbage continue in the canal,” said Kumaresan, a farmer at Nanjai Uthukuli. He wanted periodical maintenance carried out at the anicut and the canal so that the farmers, who depended on the canal, continued to carry out farming.