Farmers want LBP canal renovation works as per G.O.; plan indefinite fast from May 8

May 02, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - ERODE

Urging the Water Resource Department (WRD) to carry out the works in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal as per the Government Order No. 276 dated November 9, 2020, farmers have decided to begin their indefinite fast on the premises of the Executive Engineer of the Lower Bhavani Basin Division on May 8.

The farmers under the banner Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam and Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasaigal Kootamaippu on Tuesday submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan seeking permission for the fast.

In a release, the farmers said a meeting, chaired by Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Collector H. Krishnanunni, was held at the Collectorate on April 26. A release issued after the meeting did not assure them to execute all the works as per the Government Order. Instead, subjects that were not given in the Madras High Court’s order were discussed. “Officials are giving new explanations for works as old and new,” they pointed out. The court, in its order, clearly pointed out that concerns raised by parties opposing the project could not be accepted. “The officials failed to observe the court’s order,” they said.

The release said that during the meeting, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, chairman of Non-Resident Tamil Welfare Board and also secretary of Environmental Wing of the DMK, had openly said that the court’s order should not be accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene and initiate action against him for blocking the project. “The extension, renovation and modernisation of LBP canal should be carried out only based on the Government Order,” they said and added that they would begin fast from 9 a.m. on May 8.