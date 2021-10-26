Farmers want Karur-Coimbatore bypass road proposal withdrawn

Coimbatore

26 October 2021 00:29 IST

They submit their demands to District Collector G.S. Sameeran

About 3,000 farmers in the Western region have written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin demanding withdrawal of the proposed Karur-Coimbatore bypass road project.

On Monday, a group of farmers submitted their demands to District Collector G.S. Sameeran.

The farmers said that instead of constructing a new six-lane road, the existing road between Karur and Coimbatore should be widened. A new road would mean acquiring vast tracts of agriculture land. The DMK had promised during the parliamentary elections that it would support only widening of existing roads and not greenfield projects. Hence, the State government should take up widening of the existing roads with minimum acquisition of land.

Advertising

Advertising

At the district-level, a study should be done on how the proposed new road project would affect farmers and agriculture lands.

“The District Collector listened to us and said he will call for a meeting with the officials of NHAI and the farmers,” said K. Satheesh Kumar, chief coordinator of Kongu Region Farmers Protection Committee.

“The farmers have written to the Chief Minister in the last 10 days. According to the NHAI, the detailed project report preparation work is going on for the project. The committee will submit a copy of the farmers’ demand to the Members of Parliament of Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tiruppur and Karur. After Deepavali, we plan to hold a conference here inviting the public and all stakeholders to explain our demands,” he added.