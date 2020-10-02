Farmers want grievance meeting to be conducted through video conferencing

ERODE

02 October 2020 19:20 IST

With the State government relaxing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, various farmers’ associations have urged the district administration to conduct farmers’ grievance meeting through video conferencing.

A joint release from Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam, Tamilaga Vivasaigal Sangam, Keel Bhavani Muraineer Pasana Vivasayigal Federation and Tamil Nadu Swadeshi Farmers’ Association said that due to the pandemic, seven meetings were cancelled from March. “The State government had relaxed the restrictions and many districts started to conduct meetings through video conferencing”, they said and wanted the district administration to conduct it.

They said that the meeting provides an opportunity for farmers to put forth their grievance in a democratic manner directly to the Collector for necessary action.

Currently, farming activities are back to normal and planting of paddy crops is in full swing. Since farmers face various problems now, it is essential that meeting is conducted. They said that efforts are being taken to utilise the water from Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal to non-ayacut areas for which immediate attention is needed.

Other issues like non-payment of outstanding dues to cane farmers by sugar mills and by milk societies to farmers, petroleum pipeline laying projects through farm lands and other issues related to farmers need attention. “Steps should be taken to conduct the meeting this month”, they added.