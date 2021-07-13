Farmers want GAIL to remove pipelines laid on farmlands

The project has been stiffly opposed by farmers across seven districts

Farmers under the banner of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Paadhukaapu Sangam have petitioned the district administration demanding that GAIL remove the pipelines that were laid on farmlands in Kundumaranapalli and some villages of Kelamangalam, under the Kochi-Kootanad-Bengaluru-Mangaluru gas pipeline project.

The project has been stiffly opposed by farmers across seven districts through whose farmlands the pipeline was laid.

In April, GAIL was accused of putting pressure on farmers to cede parcels of land to lay the pipelines in some villages of Kelamangalam. Trenches were allegedly dug on farmlands for laying of pipelines.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, farmers organised sit-in protests outside the Collectorate. Talks were held with the Collector with the demand that GAIL shall be directed to cease works. The farmers’ organisation claimed that Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy had promised that works would not be allowed and that a written assurance, signed by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Hosur was given to the farmers.

However, over the past weekend, farmers of Kundumaranapalli had jumped into the trenches after GAIL officials descended on the scene to start works to lay the pipeline. Following objections from the locals and talks with the local Tahsildar, GAIL authorities left the spot.

The farmers have now demanded that the Collector intervene and have the pipelines removed from the fields and the trenches closed.

Katju expresses solidarity

Expressing solidarity with the farmers in a post on Facebook, former Supreme Court Judge and former Chairman of the Press Council of India Markandey Katju slammed the DMK government for allowing the pipelines to be laid.

In the post, Mr. Justice Katju stated that the DMK had promised to protect the interests of farmers in its manifesto but was allowing an “atrocity”.

Tamil Nadu had lost five lakh acres of agricultural lands, as per the Planning Commission report in 2011 and that the State could not afford to lose any more lands, he said.

When contacted, the District Collector said the works had been stopped temporarily.

“Land value has been fixed as per the norms. We have asked GAIL authorities to hold meetings with the affected farmers. Whatever grievances are there, GAIL authorities shall technically explain to them (farmers),” he said.